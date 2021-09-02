Apple Design Award winner Pok Pok Playroom iOS app for kids launches new ‘Forest’ toy

The phenomenal kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom sees its latest update today with the nature-focused “Forest.” This new toy is great for open-ended play that builds memory, spatial awareness, creative thinking, understanding cause and effect, and more.

As I previously shared, if you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom yet, it offers a truly magical experience. Here’s what found after testing it with my four-year-old:

I think Pok Pok is a must-have app for kids that’s beautiful, fun, engaging, and develops the skills and experience that are crucial for our kids – creativity, the joy of learning, and a growth mindset.

Shortly after launching, Pok Pok also won an Apple Design Award and the app has been launching regular updates adding new engaging toys and features.

Today’s update with Forest brings a whole new world to explore:

An expansive, natural forest environment to discover

Open-ended mechanics make play as free as in nature

A mindful introduction to the circle of life

A large, diverse collection of authentic flora and fauna

Gently Al-powered bugs to reflect nature and life cycles

Calming sounds recorded in a real Canadian forest

Evolving weather patterns

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial. After that, it runs $3.99/month or $29.99/year. Check out a closer look at the new Silly Blocks: Summer update below:

