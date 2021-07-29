Wonderful kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom launches Silly Blocks: Summer with latest update

The beautiful kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom has received a new update today with summer-themed Silly Blocks. This specific toy is great for open-ended play that builds sequencing and ordering, experimentation, storytelling skills, and more. Check out all the details below for a closer look at this fun summer update.

If you have young kids and haven’t checked out Pok Pok Playroom yet, here’s what found after testing it with my four-year-old:

I think Pok Pok is a must-have app for kids that’s beautiful, fun, engaging, and develops the skills and experience that are crucial for our kids – creativity, the joy of learning, and a growth mindset.

Shortly after launching, Pok Pok also won an Apple Design Award and the app has been launching regular updates adding new engaging features and content.

Today Pok Pok Playroom gets a neat summer-themed addition to the Silly Blocks Toy. While the toy may seem simple at first, it offers meaningful experience and exposure for learning skills like problem solving, matching, sequencing and ordering, categorizing, experimentation, and storytelling.

Learn more about Silly Blocks and the educational benefits in this blog post from kindergarten teacher Alexandra Heard here.

Pok Pok Playroom is available from the App Store with a free 14-day trial. After that, it runs $3.99/month or $29.99/year. Check out a closer look at the new Silly Blocks: Summer update below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: