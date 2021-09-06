Developer beautifully remasters Mac OS X wallpapers in 6K and P3 color

-
Wallpapers

Developer Rafael Conde has beautifully remastered several Mac OS X wallpapers in full 6K resolution and updated them to be compatible with the full P3 wide color gamut. The collection of wallpapers includes the aurora wallpapers from Leopard and Snow Leopard, as well as the galaxy wallpapers from Lion and Mountain Lion.

You can download the wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac over on the exquisitely named website OSX.photo. The website even plays the iconic “Exodus Honey” in the background as you navigate through the wallpapers. If you don’t know, “Exodus Honey” is the song that plays over the introduction video on new Macs running Mac OS X Leopard and Mac OS X Snow Leopard.

Rafael explains how he updated the wallpapers: “I tracked down original versions of the wallpapers, upscaled them using Machine Learning, applied a P3 color space, Machine Learning to de-noise, and then manually tweaked them to more closely match how I remembered them. It’s not perfect, but this was the best I could do.”

Rafael gives a nice shoutout to Stephen Hackett over at 512 Pixels. Hackett previously found all of the original wallpapers for each major version of Mac OS 9 and Mac OS X and updated them to a 5K resolution.

FTC: 9to5Mac is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Wallpapers

About the Author

Check out these iPhone wallpapers inspired by iPod nano
Download the new iOS 15 wallpapers
Download the colorful wallpapers of the new redesigned ...
Download the new purple iPhone 12 wallpaper for your de...
Apple’s event artwork usually only hints at one thing...
Show your developer pride with some WWDC21 wallpapers &...
Apple shares matching ‘Unity’ wallpapers fo...
macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 includes even more new wallpapers,...
Show More Comments

Related

How-to: Bring an old Mac back to life by installing Chrome OS on it for free

Concept: How macOS Mammoth could improve productivity, entertainment, and safety with new apps (part 2)

Concept: macOS ‘Mammoth’ should redefine the Mac experience with major changes to the desktop, menu bar, widgets, search, and the dock

Best USB-C and Thunderbolt displays for Mac [Update: New for August]

Apple @ Work: The essential apps for getting more out of your Mac at work

Parallels 17 brings enhanced Windows gaming experience, the first macOS Monterey virtual machine running on Apple Silicon, more

LG 32-inch UltraFine OLED Pro display could be arriving soon [Update: Now available]

Apple releases macOS Monterey beta 5 to developers