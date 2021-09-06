Developer beautifully remasters Mac OS X wallpapers in 6K and P3 color

Developer Rafael Conde has beautifully remastered several Mac OS X wallpapers in full 6K resolution and updated them to be compatible with the full P3 wide color gamut. The collection of wallpapers includes the aurora wallpapers from Leopard and Snow Leopard, as well as the galaxy wallpapers from Lion and Mountain Lion.

You can download the wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac over on the exquisitely named website OSX.photo. The website even plays the iconic “Exodus Honey” in the background as you navigate through the wallpapers. If you don’t know, “Exodus Honey” is the song that plays over the introduction video on new Macs running Mac OS X Leopard and Mac OS X Snow Leopard.

Rafael explains how he updated the wallpapers: “I tracked down original versions of the wallpapers, upscaled them using Machine Learning, applied a P3 color space, Machine Learning to de-noise, and then manually tweaked them to more closely match how I remembered them. It’s not perfect, but this was the best I could do.”

I made a tiny little thing over the weekend…



Mac OS X Remastered Wallpapers (Galaxy Edition):



Classic desktop pictures modernized in 6K and P3 Color Gamut

→ https://t.co/UM9A3MuFEx pic.twitter.com/50z9SgrFRF — Rafa (@rafahari) September 6, 2021

Rafael gives a nice shoutout to Stephen Hackett over at 512 Pixels. Hackett previously found all of the original wallpapers for each major version of Mac OS 9 and Mac OS X and updated them to a 5K resolution.

