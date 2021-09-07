‘Being James Bond’ documentary now available to watch for free on Apple TV

As part of the run-up to the long-awaited and much-delayed release of Daniel’s Craig final James Bond film — No Time to Die — the studio has released a 45-minute documentary ‘Being James Bond’, reliving Craig’s career as the world famous spy.

The documentary special is available exclusively on Apple TV as a free rental from September 7 through October 7. This is not part of Apple TV+, it’s simply a marketing promotion running inside Apple TV app (iTunes Store) in partnership with MGM.

To watch, you simply need a device that can access iTunes Store content, which includes Apple devices and through the TV app on platforms like Amazon Fire, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox and such. You may need to set up an Apple ID if you don’t have one already. Otherwise, you can simply ‘rent’ Being James Bond for $0.00 through the app to watch.

The film includes never-before-seen archive footage of the making of Casino Royale, as well as a sneak peek at No Time to Die. In addition, Craig discusses the highs and lows of production on the franchise with producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Assuming COVID doesn’t delay the film again, No Time to Die will premiere on the 8th October.

