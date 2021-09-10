How to watch the Broadway musical ‘Come From Away’ on Apple TV+

- Sep. 10th 2021 1:06 am PT

0

A new filmed version of acclaimed Broadway musical Come From Away arrives on Apple TV+ today. The play is set in the week after 9/11. Here’s how to watch.

Come From Away follows the story of more than 7,000 people who were stranded in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The people were generously welcomed into the town of Gander, Newfoundland where they forged life-long friendships.

Come From Away is streaming as part of the Apple TV+ original catalog. That means you can sign up for the $4.99/month subscription to watch the movie and all other Apple originals, at no additional charge.

If you haven’t used Apple TV+ before, you can get a seven day free trial. You can also currently get free Apple TV+ for a year through T-Mobile, or six months free by signing up through the Apple TV app on PlayStation 5.

How to watch Come From Away.

  1. You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on iPhone, iPad, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox, PlayStation, smart TVs and more. If you don’t have a compatible streaming device, you can watch on the web at tv.apple.com.
  2. Native Apple TV apps combine content from Apple TV+ and other sources, like the iTunes Store to buy and rent movies. To find just the Apple TV+ content in the TV app, choose the ‘tv+ Originals’ tab in the tab bar. On the website version, there is no navigation as it only displays TV+ content.
  3. The TV+ interface is pretty basic. Scroll down to Feature Films, select Come From Away and press Play to start watching. All Apple TV+ original content is included in your subscription with no added purchase necessary.

Apple is releasing Come From Away in part to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Apple TV+ is also streaming ‘9/11: Inside the President’s War Room’, a new documentary featuring interviews with former president George Bush, Dick Cheney and other high-ranking staff as they relive the events of that terrible day.

