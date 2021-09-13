Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Apple says iOS 14.8 patches iPhone attack that defeated Blastdoor protections
- Epic vs. Apple ruling revealed: Apple must allow App Store devs to redirect users to other payment systems
- Apple describes Epic Games ruling as a ‘resounding victory’ for the App Store
- Bloomberg details iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 expectations ahead of Tuesday’s event
- Kuo: AirPods 3 to be announced alongside iPhone 13 at September event, possible higher prices as AirPods 2 will stay in the lineup
- Kuo: iPhone 13 to drop 64GB storage size, Pro models to offer 1TB option
