Kuo: iPhone 13 to drop 64GB storage size, Pro models to offer 1TB option

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor report this morning outlining expectations for the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and AirPods 3. Kuo corroborates that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in an all-new 1TB storage configuration for the first time…

Kuo says that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in storage configurations of: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Notably, this means the 64GB storage capacity will no longer be an option with the iPhone 13 this year. For comparison’s sake, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in storage configurations of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options.

As for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Kuo corroborates previous reporting and says that these devices will be available in: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. For comparisons sake, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in 128Gb, 256GB, and 512GB configurations.

Kuo also warns, however, that the iPhone 13 could be affected by supply shortages:

We believe that iPhone’s current production challenge is the component shortage. Due to the component shortage, the legacy models had been cut by about 5–10% in 3Q21. The iPhone 13 shipment in 4Q21 may have a potential downside risk due to component shortage. However, this downside has a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments. We believe that iPhone 13 shipments in 2021 can grow by more than 10% YoY (vs. iPhone 12 shipments in 2020).

Also in today’s investor report, Kuo says that he expects AirPods 3 to be announced during Tuesday’s event. Apple is also likely to keep AirPods 2 in the lineup as another option for shoppers alongside the AirPods 3 redesign.

Apple’s “California streaming” event will take place on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. We’ll have full coverage all week right here on 9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: