Bloomberg details iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 expectations ahead of Tuesday’s event

Ahead of Tuesday’s “California Streaming” Apple event for the iPhone 13, Bloomberg is out with its last-minute roundup of expectations for the event. According to the report, the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 are a lock for the event, and many of the previously-rumored features are likely to come to fruition.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman rounds up expectations for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. For the iPhone 13, Gurman corroborates that we can expect:

The same design but with a narrower notch

Camera hardware: three lenses on the Pro models and two on the regular models

New camera software features: Video version of Portrait Mode, a new “AI-driven filter system to apply different styles to your photos,” ProRes video recording for the Pro models

Faster A15 processor with the same core counts as the A14, but a “bit speedier”

LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, this “likely means a higher-refresh rate” as wel

Satellite features for emergency communication

As for the Apple Watch Series 7, Gurman doubles down on the redesign with flat edges, as well as a “slew of new watch bands and watch faces.” The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes with a faster S7 processor.

Gurman corroborates that we should not expect any major new health sensors or features in this year’s Apple Watch upgrade. Instead, Apple is planning features such as body temperature, blood pressure, and blood sugar readings for the Apple Watch Series 8 and beyond.

While the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPhone 13 appear to be guarantees for next week’s event, other possibilities from Apple this fall include new AirPods, a new iPad mini, a new entry-level iPad, and M1X MacBook Pros.

Apple’s “California streaming” event will take place on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. We’ll have full coverage all week right here on 9to5Mac.

