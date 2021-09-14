Apple Store goes down ahead of Apple event today, iPhone 13 and new Apple Watch expected

As is tradition, the Apple Store has gone down ahead of the Apple event later today suggesting that new hardware is on the way. The “California Streamin'” Apple event kicks off at 10 AM Pacific Time.

We are almost certainly going to see Apple unveil the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A new Apple Watch is also expected featuring a chassis redesign, most likely called Apple Watch Series 7. New AirPods and iPads may also make an appearance.

The iPhone 13 lineup will largely resemble the iPhone 12 in exterior looks, albeit with a smaller display notch and tweaked camera module. Apple will offer the same screen sizes — 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch — as last year.

The headlining features of the new iPhones are expected to be a 120Hz high-refresh rate display for the Pro models, and camera upgrades including better quality ultra-wide lenses and cinematic Portrait video modes. The iPhone 13 will also feature Apple’s latest A15 system-on-a-chip, as well as be sold in a 1 TB storage configuration for the first time.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 will represent the biggest case redesign since the watch’s inception. Apple is squaring off the sides similar to the design aesthetic of the 2018 iPad Pro, iPhone 12 and 2021 iMac. It is also reducing screen bezels to make the displays about 15-20% larger. Overall case size will increase from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm respectively. Apple is expected to release new watch faces that take full advantage of the larger screen canvas.

AirPods 3 are also likely to be released today. Representing only the second update to the base model AirPods since their introduction back in 2016, AirPods 3 will feature shorter stems similar to their AirPods Pro siblings. Battery life improvements and spatial audio with head-tracking support is also expected.

We have also seen persistent rumors that iPad updates are imminent. An update to the base model $329 iPad will bring a minor redesign with thinner bezels and a faster processor, whereas the iPad mini will get a more radical update sporting an iPad Air like design, with thin symmetric bezels, a Touch ID power button, and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. However, it’s unclear if the iPad mini will be launching at the event today or at a second Apple event later in the year.

