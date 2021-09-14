iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offer identical camera features

Last year, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max were separated by more than just their different screen sizes, with Apple also limiting certain camera features to solely the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This year, however, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are at feature parity, aside from differences in screen size and battery life.

Most notably, this means that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature the same camera hardware, with the Pro model gaining features that were exclusive to the Pro Max last year.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max camera features:

Pro 12MP camera system: Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras

Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture

Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture

Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture and 120° field of view

3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range

Digital zoom up to 15x

Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control

Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)

Dual optical image stabilization (Telephoto and Wide)

Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)

Six‑element lens (Telephoto and Ultra Wide); seven‑element lens (Wide)

True Tone flash with Slow Sync

Panorama (up to 63MP)

Sapphire crystal lens cover

100% Focus Pixels (Wide)

Night mode

Deep Fusion

Smart HDR 4

Photographic Styles

Macro photography

Apple ProRAW

Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos

Lens correction (Ultra Wide)

Advanced red‑eye correction

Photo geotagging

Auto image stabilization

Burst mode

Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG

For instance, last year, optical image stabilization was exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which meant that iPhone 12 Pro users missed out on that capability. Apple has been able to improve the camera hardware in the iPhone 13 Pro this year to bring the two to feature parity.

Feature parity between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is notable for a number of reasons. Most importantly, it means that users do not necessarily have to opt for the largest and most expensive iPhone to access the best camera hardware. For the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, had to decide whether they were willing to deal with the larger footprint of the Pro Max as a trade-off for having the top camera hardware.

The differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max now boil down solely to screen size (6.1 inches and 6.7 inches) and battery life. Does this impact your purchasing decisions this fall? Let us know down in the comments.

iPhone 13 pre-orders begin on Friday, September 17, with the first orders arriving on Friday, September 24.

