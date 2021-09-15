Apple discontinues 256GB iPhone SE following iPhone 13 introduction

Amid other shakeups to the iPhone lineup this week, Apple appears to have quietly discontinued the 256GB variant of the iPhone SE. Until this week, the iPhone SE was available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB configurations, but Apple’s online store now indicates that only the 64GB and 128GB options are available.

Apple hasn’t made any other adjustments to the iPhone SE in terms of price, so you’re still looking at $399 for the 64GB model and $449 for the 128GB model. The removal of the 256GB option was first spotted by the folks at iPhone Ticker. The 256GB iPhone SE had previously been available for $549.

In an ideal world, what Apple would have done here is make the 128GB iPhone SE the base configuration at $399, and retain the 256GB model at $449. Sadly, that is not what happened, with Apple instead just discontinuing the top-tier storage option altogether.

There are rumors of a new iPhone SE coming in 2022, so this could be an instance of Apple ramping down production and shifting its efforts to the so-called iPhone SE 3.

As a refresher, here’s what the full iPhone lineup looks like today, following the introduction of the iPhone 13 this week:

iPhone SE: Starts at $399

iPhone 11: Starts at $499 (down from $599)

iPhone 12 mini: Starts at $599 (down from $699)

iPhone 12: Starts at $699 (down from $799)

iPhone 13 mini: Starts at $699

iPhone 13: Starts at $799

iPhone 13 Pro: Starts at $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Starts at $1,099

