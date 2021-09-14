iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB costs $1,599, iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro discontinued

- Sep. 14th 2021 11:45 am PT

0

Apple today officially announced its new iPhone 13 lineup, and as usual, this also means changes to the rest of the iPhone lineup. Apple has dropped the price of the iPhone 11, discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR, and more. Head below for the full details.

Following today’s introduction of the iPhone 13, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR. As such, the lineup now looks like this:

  • iPhone SE: Starts at $399
  • iPhone 11: Starts at $499 (down from $599)
  • iPhone 12 mini: Starts at $599 (down from $699)
  • iPhone 12: Starts at $699 (down from $799)
  • iPhone 13 mini: Starts at $699
  • iPhone 13: Starts at $799
  • iPhone 13 Pro: Starts at $999
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: Starts at $1,099

Notably for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the base storage configuration is now 128GB. This is up from the previous entry-level configuration of 64GB. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start at 128GB, but there is also a new 1TB configuration that costs $1,499 for the Pro and $1,599 for the Pro Max.

Keep up with everything Apple announced at its September event in our live news hub.

Read more:

Looking to trade in your iPhone/upgrade to iPhone 13?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is expected to come this fall. Here's what we know about new features, design changes, pricing, and more.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.