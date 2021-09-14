iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB costs $1,599, iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro discontinued

Apple today officially announced its new iPhone 13 lineup, and as usual, this also means changes to the rest of the iPhone lineup. Apple has dropped the price of the iPhone 11, discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR, and more. Head below for the full details.

Following today’s introduction of the iPhone 13, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone XR. As such, the lineup now looks like this:

iPhone SE: Starts at $399

iPhone 11: Starts at $499 (down from $599)

iPhone 12 mini: Starts at $599 (down from $699)

iPhone 12: Starts at $699 (down from $799)

iPhone 13 mini: Starts at $699

iPhone 13: Starts at $799

iPhone 13 Pro: Starts at $999

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Starts at $1,099

Notably for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, the base storage configuration is now 128GB. This is up from the previous entry-level configuration of 64GB. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start at 128GB, but there is also a new 1TB configuration that costs $1,499 for the Pro and $1,599 for the Pro Max.

