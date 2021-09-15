Save 30% on iMazing: the all-in-one app for iOS device management and data transfer

iMazing is the best data transfer assistant and iOS device manager for your computer. Manage your iPhone, iPad and more with the iMazing app on Mac and PC. iMazing allows you to set up continuous local wireless backups of your devices, similar to Time Machine. Get 30% off for a limited time.

But it’s much more than a backup tool: iMazing lets you transfer all kinds of data to and from your devices, including media like photos and videos, documents and more. You can even easily backup your conversations from iMessage or WhatsApp, dig into system files, access battery info, and remotely manage what apps are installed.

Of course, iMazing respects your privacy at every step. All data stay local to your machine. You can select to save on your computer’s internal drive or a connected hard drive of your choosing. Device backups can be encrypted with a password for maximum security.

The latest versions of macOS do not make it easy to perform local backups. iMazing is the answer. Now is a great time to check out iMazing and get your iPhone or iPad backed up ahead of iOS 15. That way, you can ensure all your data is safe in case something goes wrong with the iOS 15 upgrade process.

Backup with iMazing ahead of iOS 15 release

Run iMazing backups alongside your standard iCloud backup. It’s not one or the other. However, iRun iMazing backups alongside your standard iCloud backup. It’s not one or the other. However, iMazing’s backups offer much more transparency and control. You can set an exact backup schedule — daily, weekly, and the like — and even look back to browse and recover the contents of any backup snapshot without having to restore the entire image.

Got a new iPhone? Use iMazing to seamlessly migrate your data over from your old phone. iMazing offers several advantages compared to restoring from iCloud or using Apple’s device-to-device transfer option.

With precise granularity, iMazing gives you the control to copy over just the apps and data that you want. iMazing also copies more over directly. For instance, an iMazing transfer moves across all of your message attachments and photos stored on your device, instead of having to have those things re-downloaded from iCloud. This saves bandwidth and makes your content immediately available, especially useful if you are migrating while offline or have a slow connection.

Even more features to help you manage your iOS devices

iMazing is more than just backup. Here’s some more things you can do with iMazing:

You can browse your entire photo library, without having to sync. Pick out individual photos and export in a variety of versions, including ultra-wide, unedited originals, videos associated with live photos and more. Create photo albums by simply dragging and dropping photos around in the iMazing library.

Got sentimental chats with friends or family in Messages? Use iMaxing to export and preserve those important conversations. You can export messages as a PDF document, Excel spreadsheet or simple plain text to ingest however you please.

Streaming is great but doesn’t always fit the bill. For local media transfers, use iMazing and painlessly transfer your music and movies between your devices and computer. And thanks to iMazing’s extensive legacy device support, you can even use it to recover tracks stored on an old iPod classic!

For developers and advanced users, iMazing lets you extract system log files, view the device console in real time, browse system files and extract data out of individual app sandboxes. You can even edit the contents of a backup before restoring it.

Try iMazing for Mac and PC

iMazing is constantly updated. The app is developed by Apple fans, who ensure the app is always compatible with the latest iOS and MacOS operating systems, and any new platform features. This year alone, iMazing has added Pegasus spyware detection, podcast management features … and of course support for iOS 15 and macOS Monterey.

So get ready for iOS 15 and backup your devices with the best data transfer tool on the market: try iMazing today and get 30% off your purchase.

