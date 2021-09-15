ProRes support for iPhone 13 Pro ‘coming soon’ with a future iOS update

The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max were officially announced by Apple on Tuesday with the more powerful A15 Bionic chip, bigger batteries, and significant camera enhancements — including support for the ProRes video codec for the first time on an iOS device. However, ProRes support will not be available for iPhone 13 Pro users at launch.

Apple talked a lot about ProRes during its special event on Tuesday, as the codec is widely used by professionals in the film industry. Similar to what ProRAW does for photos, ProRes lets users record video with minimal compression, which results in very high quality footage.

As my 9to5Mac colleague Jeff Benjamin explained, ProRes also offers more flexibility for video editors since it stores more data from the captured image. Now this technology will finally be available for iPhone users with iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as these devices can shoot and edit video in ProRes.

Unfortunately, ProRes support won’t be available on day one for those who buy an iPhone 13 Pro. That’s because, according to Apple, that feature is “coming soon.” There aren’t many details about the availability of ProRes support on the iPhone 13 Pro, but the feature will likely come later this year with a future iOS update.

When Apple announced ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro last year, the feature was also delayed and came with iOS 14.3 in November. The new iPhones will ship starting next week with iOS 15 pre-installed, but ProRes is expected to come with iOS 15.1 or another update.

It’s worth noting that multiple iOS 15 features announced at WWDC 2021 in June have also been delayed, including SharePlay, ID cards, App Privacy Report, and Universal Control. Even so, iOS 15 will officially be released to the public without these features on Monday, September 20.

