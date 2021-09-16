Analyst: iPhone 13 will further boost 5G adoption around the world

5G on the iPhone is not a new thing, as Apple first introduced support for the new ultra-fast network last year with the iPhone 12 line. iPhone 13 not only still supports 5G, but also expands it with more bands — and that should drive 5G adoption even further around the world.

According to Anisha Bhatia, Senior Technology Analyst at GlobalData, the new generation of iPhone is expected to make the 5G network even more widely used. As the analyst points out, there are already several Android phones with 5G support on the market. When it comes to iOS devices, however, only four iPhone models feature this technology.

With the official iPhone 13 launch next week, not only will consumers have four new iPhones with 5G support to choose from, but they can also get iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini for lower prices — making a total of six iPhone models available with 5G.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 will be a boost for 5G adoption. Unlike Android, iOS users lack a strong selection of 5G devices. The iPhone 13 family is a welcome addition for consumers looking to upgrade. Rival Samsung has a robust selection of 5G phones across price tiers and is top of mind at operators that are aggressively pushing 5G services – especially in the US.

The GlobalData analyst also believes that the regular iPhone 13 models will have a strong appeal for offering more technology and double the internal storage for the same price as the iPhone 12 last year. GlobalData expects that carriers will take advantage of this year’s iPhone lineup to further promote the 5G network, especially in the US.

It’s worth noting that in addition to iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, the 2021 iPad Pro and the recently announced sixth-generation iPad mini also feature 5G support.

iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will each be available for pre-order on September 17 and the first orders will arrive on September 24.

