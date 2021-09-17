Here’s how to pre-order your iPhone 13 for launch day delivery

As expected, iPhone 13 pre-orders are now live following Apple’s special “California Streaming” event earlier this week. For full details on how to place your iPhone 13 pre-order to ensure the best price and fastest delivery, head below.

How to pre-order the iPhone 13

There are multiple ways to order your iPhone 13 this year, including from Apple, from retailers such as Best Buy and Wallet, and from carriers such as Verizon and Sprint.

Our first recommendation is to try your luck with the official Apple Store app for iOS. This is the easiest way to pre-order your iPhone 13 directly from Apple, including accessories, trade-ins and more. If the Apple Store application isn’t working for you, remember that you can always try Apple’s dedicated online store as well.

You can also head directly to your carrier’s website to place your iPhone 13 order this year. Many of the carriers are offering incredibly enticing details this year as they look to boost customer numbers amid the continued 5G push.

For the full details on the best iPhone 13 pre-order deals, be sure to check out our roundup right here.

Citing environmental concerns, no longer includes headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 13 box. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap and complement your new iPhone 13 purchase this year.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are available in five different colors: midnight, starlight, blue, red, and pink. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in four different colors: silver, graphite, gold, and sierra blue.

How to trade in your old device

If you are buying an iPhone 13, chances are you want to trade in an older iPhone to take some of the cost right off the top. For that, we put together a guide with all the best iPhone trade in prices after launch. Carriers and Apple themselves have trade in programs, but if you are a cash buyer and don’t want to commit to multiple years with one of the big three, trading in through one of our partners can be your best bet.

Were you able to successfully pre-order your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro this morning? If so, which color/size did you choose? Let us know down in the comments!

