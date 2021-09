iPhone 13 Pro shipping estimates slip into October for pre-orders

iPhone 13 pre-orders officially kicked off this morning, with some buyers faring better than others due to bugs affecting Apple Card, Apple Pay, and the iPhone Upgrade Program. Now, the availability of certain iPhone 13 models has started to slip into October.

The first iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders are slated to arrive to shoppers on Friday, September 24. Some orders placed now, however, will arrive later than September 24. Here are the details.

Note that these shipping times are for “Free” delivery, and that in some cases, faster delivery may be available at an added cost. You also might be able to find earlier pick up times when you select Apple Store pick up.

iPhone 13 mini shipping times

Pink:

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

Blue:

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

Midnight:

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

Starlight

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

(Product)Red

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

iPhone 13 shipping times

Pink:

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

Blue:

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

Midnight:

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

Starlight

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

(Product)Red

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

iPhone 13 Pro shipping times

Silver

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – October 6 – October 11

1TB – October 6 – October 11

Graphite

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – October 6 – October 11

1TB – October 6 – October 11

Gold

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

1TB – October 6 – October 11

Sierra blue

128GB – September 24

256GB – September 24

512GB – September 24

1TB – October 6 – October 11

iPhone 13 Pro Max shipping times

Silver

128GB – October 6 – October 11

256GB – October 6 – October 11

512GB – October 6 – October 11

1TB – October 6 – October 11

Graphite

128GB – October 6 – October 11

256GB – October 6 – October 11

512GB – October 6 – October 11

1TB – October 6 – October 11

Gold

128GB – October 6 – October 11

256GB – September 24

512GB – October 6 – October 11

1TB – October 6 – October 11

Sierra blue

128GB – October 6 – October 11

256GB – October 6 – October 11

512GB – October 6 – October 11

1TB – October 6 – October 11

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: