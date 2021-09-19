Apple TV+ hit Ted Lasso wins big at the Emmys, including award for Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso entered the Emmys with 20 nominations, a record for a freshman comedy series. At the Primetime awards ceremony last night, the hit Apple TV+ show won big.

The show took home awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Brett Goldstein), and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham).

For those keeping score, Ted Lasso attained a total of 7 wins, including technical achievement awards announced last week. Overall, Apple TV+ has 11 Primetime Emmy wins to its name for the 2021 season, a big jump from the single win it achieved in 2020.

The company said it is the first streaming service to snap up an Emmy program award in just two years of eligibility. Indeed, Ted Lasso is the first time that a streaming show has won the Outstanding Comedy Series award.

The smash hit Ted Lasso has driven much of Apple’s recent streaming success, both in terms of critical acclaim and general audience viewership. The show debuted in August 2020 and was quickly renewed for two more seasons on the back of its popularity. Season two is currently airing with season three to follow next year.

Earlier in the year, Ted Lasso received recognition with a Peabody award win, SAG award, multiple Critics Choice awards and the Television Critics Association named the series Program of the Year.

