Monday’s best deals: Apple MagSafe bundles 30% off, AirPods Max see $59 discount, more

A new week is now underway and headlined by 30% in savings on official Apple MagSafe accessory bundles. That’s alongside a $59 discount on AirPods Max and the new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery at $40 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official Apple MagSafe bundles are now 30% off

To celebrate the launch of the all-new iPhone 13, Verizon Wireless is rolling out a series of new all-time lows on official Apple MagSafe charger and case bundles. Delivering the very first price cuts we’ve seen on the just-released iPhone 13 series cases, alongside a very rare markdown on the new MagSafe Battery Pack, there’s 30% in savings to be had throughout the sale. The most notable of these new bundle offers at Verizon is the new Apple MagSafe Battery Pack on sale for the first time. Dropping down to $111 when bundled with an official MagSafe charger and Apple’s 20W USB-C adapter, you’re looking at $47 in savings from the usual $158 going rate and the best value to date.

Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack arrives with a compact design to refuel your iPhone 12 or upcoming iPhone 13 with MagSafe. While it can only dish out 5W of power from the built-in battery, plugging in via its USB-C port allows you to take full advantage of 15W speeds. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Apple AirPods Max see $59 Amazon discount

Amazon now offers Apple AirPods Max for $490. Down from $549, you’re looking at as much as $59 in savings, with today’s offer marking the best Amazon discount in nearly two months and a notable chance to bring home the recent hi-fi cans at a discount.

Delivering a flagship listening experience backed by Apple’s H1 chip, the new AirPods Max arrive with some of the best-in-class active noise cancellation you’ll find on the market. That’s alongside support for Hey Siri, Spatial Audio, and 20-hours of playback per charge. A premium build rounds out the equation, pairing an aluminum frame with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter

Save $40 on Apple’s new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery

After shipping delays have started to set in, you can still score Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery on sale. Dropping to $459 for the 64GB model in all four colors, you’re saving $40 from the going rate on Amazon while marking the best discount yet.

The latest iteration of the iPad mini arrives with the same full-screen edge-to-edge display that we’ve come to expect from all of the other recent iPads, just in an even more compact package. Its 8.3-inch display packs Touch ID into the power button and now comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s also the added perk of 5G connectivity on select models and Apple Pencil 2 support to round out the package.

