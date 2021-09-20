Here are the best new Safari extensions to download for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

One of the flagship new features in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is the redesigned Safari web browser. While the highlight of the new Safari is its user interface, it also gains compatibility with more powerful, Mac-like browser extensions. Now that iOS 15 is available to download, there are plenty of extensions hitting the App Store, and we’ve put together a list of some to try out.

Users of 1Password will love the new Safari extension in the latest update. The 1Password extension gives you the ability to see any password right in Safari and fill in password fields with saved ones. The extension can automatically fill in two-factor authentication codes as well. If you’re using an iPad, you will get the entire desktop 1Password experience. The extension will appear in the toolbar for you to access at any time.

The developer behind Apollo for Reddit, Christian Selig, has created a new Safari extension called Amplosion. Amplosion redirects you to the original webpage when you open an AMP link in Safari. The app also lets you keep track of how many times you’ve visited an AMP link and how many times you’ve used Amplosion to avoid one. Amplosion is priced at just $1.99 and if you hate AMP as much as I do it’s well worth it.

Christian has also created an extension that adds an HTML web inspector to Safari. The app is priced at $0.99 and is well worth it – since Apple still hasn’t added its own inspector.

The new CardPointers Safari extension knows what deals you may be able to take advantage of on different shopping websites. CardPointers says that it’s compatible with thousands of websites. While shopping in Safari with the extension enabled, you’ll get a notice telling you which card to use for the best deal as well as any special offers.

Cheep is an app that helps you find deals on Flights. With its latest update, it adds a Safari extension for use with Google Flights. The extension helps determine the cost per mile, distance in miles, and recommends whether or not you should book the flight. Cheep is free.

This app is a simple web inspector that appears to be designed to look familiar to those who frequently use one in Chrome on the Mac. This extension lets you inspect webpages and edit their elements, enter JavaScript commands, view network requests, and more. It’s also entirely free.

