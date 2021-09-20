First unboxing video shows off iPhone 13 Pro in gold, packaging tweaks

Ahead of the first pre-orders arriving to shoppers later this week, the first hands-on and unboxing video for the iPhone 13 Pro Max has hit YouTube. The video offers a closer look at the new packaging as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max design in the gold color.

The video, which was first spotted by Front Page Tech, comes from the SalimBaba Technical YouTube channel. As a refresher, the iPhone 13 Pro Max features a design that is similar to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but with some minor changes. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor, while the camera bump on the back is also much larger.

Apple has also redesigned the iPhone 13 box to eliminate the plastic wrap. Apple said it had made the change alongside other environmentally friendly changes.

Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, avoiding 600 metric tons of plastic and bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Today’s video offers a look at that redesigned packaging in the wild, showing an adhesive paper tab used to secure the box rather than plastic wrap. In the box, you get your traditional paperwork, an Apple sticker, and a USB-C to Lightning cable.

The iPhone 13 also features a notch that is roughly 20% smaller in width, but also slightly taller. Unfortunately, this video does not provide a look at this change.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro embargoes are expected to lift tomorrow, Tuesday, September 21 at 9 a.m. ET. This means we can expect a barrage of reviews from the press, with in-depth articles and videos showcasing everything there is to know about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. iPad mini embargoes are expected to lift on Wednesday, September 22.

What do you think of the iPhone 13 Pro Max in this video? What are your thoughts on the thicker design and smaller notch? Let us know down in the comments! If you spot any other early iPhone 13 unboxing videos, let me know on Twitter, @ChanceHHMiller.

