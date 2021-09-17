iPhone 13 lineup now available to pre-order, first shipments arrive next week

After being announced at the “California Streaming event” earlier this week, Apple’s entire iPhone 13 lineup is now available for pre-order with prices starting at $699. This includes the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The first pre-orders are set to arrive to shoppers next Friday, and will hit Apple Stores on that same day.

iPhone 13 pre-orders now live

The Apple Store app is now back online for some users, so keep checking if you don’t see it quite yet. As usual, it takes time for the Apple Store to fully come back online for everyone. We always recommend first trying your luck with the Apple Store app for iOS rather than Apple’s website.

As a refresher, the entire iPhone 13 lineup is powered by Apple’s newest A15 Bionic processor and feature 5G support. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also feature new ProMotion display technology for the first time, while the entire lineup has gotten some notable camera updates. If you’re trying to decide between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, check out our full in-depth comparison for more:

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are available in five different colors: midnight, starlight, blue, red, and pink. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available in four different colors: silver, graphite, gold, and sierra blue.

The iPhone 13 lineup features a notch that is around 20% smaller in terms of width, but is actually ever-so-slightly taller because Apple has relocated the earpiece speaker to the top bezel. Regardless, the overall appearance of the iPhone 13 will be sleeker as the total notch reduction is visually apparent.

The iPhone 13 lineup is also now available to pre-order from carriers in the United States and around the world. In the United States, carriers are offering some pretty impressive promotions this year, including the ability to save with trade-ins, bill credits, and straight discounts. Hit the links below to check out iPhone 13 offers at each of the big three carriers in the United States.

For the full details on the best iPhone 13 pre-order deals, be sure to check out our roundup right here.

Citing environmental concerns, Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 13 box this year. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap and complement your new iPhone.

Were you successfully able to pre-order the iPhone 13 this year? If so, which configuration did you choose? Let us know down in the comments!

