First iPhone 13 pre-orders now shipping ahead of Friday release

Just two days after pre-orders began, Apple has now started shipping the first batch of iPhone 13 orders to to early buyers. Unfortunately, however, this doesn’t mean you should expect your iPhone 13 pre-order to arrive any earlier than the September 24 release date.

iPhone 13 pre-orders now shipping

If you check your order status via the Apple Store Online or Apple Store app, you’ll likely see that your iPhone 13 pre-order is still “preparing to ship.” But, if you head to the UPS website, you can track the progress of your order and watch as it makes its way to your state.

To do this, either enroll in the UPS My Choice platform or use the “Track by Reference Number” feature. The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits. Not all iPhones have been transferred to UPS just yet, however, so be sure to keep checking throughout the week if you can’t find yours just yet.

UPS has also made changes to the “Track by Reference Number” feature, to limit the “display of reference number tracking details for improved security> This means your best bet nowadays is to enroll in the UPS My Choice platform.

Once you find your iPhone 13 in the UPS system, you can track it as it travels around the world and ultimately makes its way to your doorstep on Friday, September 24. As usual, Apple does not update the shipment status of new iPhone orders through its website until later in the week when we’re closer to the official release date.

And again, keep in mind that just because orders are already shipping doesn’t mean you should expect your iPhone 13 early. Apple works closely with UPS and its other shipping partners to ensure that packages arrive no earlier than its intended release date, regardless of what the estimated date shown in UPS indicates. This year, that date is Friday, September 24.

While you wait on your iPhone 13, Citing environmental concerns, remember that Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 13 box this year. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap and complement your new iPhone.

Has your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-order shipped yet? Let us know down in the comments!

First iPhone 13 pre-orders have started shipping! pic.twitter.com/f0w2u5zaI0 — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) September 19, 2021

Via UPS my choice, shipping for the 13 is starting to happen. pic.twitter.com/jbDCqb0Q4V — deckl (@d3ckl) September 19, 2021

