Download Apple’s new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro wallpapers right here [Gallery]

Like every year, the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro include a new collection of slick wallpapers for you to use. We’ve extracted the new wallpapers directly from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro builds of iOS 15 released today, so you can download them for your iPhone model below.

The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max wallpapers match the colors of the new iPhones themselves. The wallpapers are available in four different variations — dark gray, gold, silver, and blue — to match the graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue color options for the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 wallpapers match the new colors of the iPhone 13 lineup: red, midnight, starlight, blue, and pink.

There are also light mode and dark mode variants of each of the wallpapers. When set through iOS 15, these are live wallpapers that animate when you press on them, but unfortunately there is no easy way for us to share the live mode versions right now.

To download the wallpapers:

Right-click or long-press on the image you want to choose below and open in a new tab Long press again to ‘Save’ on iOS or ‘Save image as’ on macOS

(Depending on your device, you might need to open the images in a new tab to download full-resolution images. These are the images directly from iOS, so they should look great on your devices.)

iPhone 13:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro light mode wallpapers

iPhone 13 Pro dark mode wallpapers

iPhone 13 light mode wallpapers

iPhone 13 dark mode wallpapers

The first iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders are set to arrive to customers on Friday. In the meantime, this is a fun way to try out the the latest wallpapers while you wait on your new iPhones.

Also remember that citing environmental concerns, Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 13 box this year. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap and complement your new iPhone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: