PSA: Some Twitter users currently experiencing outages

- Sep. 20th 2021 12:01 pm PT

Some Twitter users are currently experiencing an outage in the social network. According to some reports shared by users (and also affecting some of 9to5Mac’s writers), Twitter has been partially down (or completely down in some situations) since 11:30 a.m. PT.

According to DownDetector, the outage has already been reported by more than 18,000 users. It’s currently unclear what is causing the issue, but we can confirm that it is affecting users in different places around the world.

Twitter has not yet said anything about today’s outage, and there doesn’t seem to be any known workaround. If you have been affected, the best thing you can do now is to wait and try using Twitter again later.

Were you affected by today’s Twitter outage? Let us know in the comments below.

