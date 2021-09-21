Apple now sells refurbished iPhones in Canada

While everybody’s excited about the iOS 15 launch, Canadian Apple users have another reason to celebrate as the company now sells refurbished iPhones.

As spotted by iPhone in Canada, this is the first time Apple has sold refurbished iPhones outside of the US. Canadians were already able to buy Macs, iPads, Apple TV, and other refurbished accessories and now they can get an up to $500 discount when buying an iPhone.

Currently, you can buy iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max through the Apple Certified Refurbished iPhone page.

If you buy a refurbished iPhone from Apple, you get the company’s one-year limited warranty, 15-day return policy, new battery, and more. The company explains how its rigorous refurbishment process works:

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. While only some units are returned due to technical issues, every unit is evaluated to ensure it meets Apple’s quality standards.

Each Apple Certified Refurbished Product:

undergoes full functionality testing and any defective modules identified in testing are replaced.

Apple Watch and Apple Pencil devices that require replacement parts are not included in the Apple Certified Refurbished Program.

is put through a thorough cleaning process and inspection.

is repackaged (including appropriate manuals, cables, new boxes).

includes either the Operating System originally shipped with the unit or, in some cases, a more recent version.

is placed into a Final QA inspection prior to being added to sellable refurbished stock.

It’s important to note that you have to check Apple Certified Refurbished iPhone page every now and then to make sure you get the exact iPhone with the right color and storage option you need.

Recently, in the US and the UK, Apple started selling the new 24-inch iMac as a refurbished option.

