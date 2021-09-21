Apple’s Claris launches Smart Pack to help K-12 schools and libraries reduce administrative demands

Apple subsidiary Claris has announced the release of ECF Records Manager. It’s an app created to help K-12 schools and libraries meet the requirements of a new $7 billion federal program to support remote learning.

ECF Records Manager, created by iSolutions, is the first app launched as part of the Claris Smart Pack, a portfolio of Claris FileMaker apps, designed by premier Claris Partners, to help K-12 schools and libraries tackle a variety of challenges in addition to manual tasks, such as attendance tracking, transportation planning, event ticketing, and more.

The new ECF Program dedicates billions to reducing the digital divide by investing in student and teacher connectivity, but stringent record-keeping requirements can be a challenge for many schools and libraries,” said Brad Freitag, CEO at Claris. ECF Records Manager, built on the Claris platform, is custom-designed to meet ECF requirements — including the ten-year records retention — while requiring minimal training and time commitments by school and district staff. Districts need a simple way to pull the required information together quickly and easily. By using ECF Records Manager and Claris Connect to integrate with leading mobile device management technology, districts now have a one-stop-shop solution that allows staff to better focus on their number one priority: educating students.

The FCC’s ECF Program provides more than $7 billion in funding to help K-12 schools and libraries address the learning gap by purchasing tools and services that support remote learning due to COVID-19. The ECF program requires schools and libraries to keep specific device or equipment data as well as user, usage, and service information and “any and all” records related to applications for funding and reimbursement payments. The required data and documents must be kept by the school for at least 10 years after payment. ECF Records Manager was created specifically to help easily consolidate, manage, and store this information.

