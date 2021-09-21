‘MoneyCoach’ finance app adds XL widgets, Apple Watch updates, more

MoneyCoach is a universal cash tracker and mindfulness app that aims to help you save money and establish financial goals. Alongside the release of iOS 15, the app received its fall update that will take advantage of everything new that just arrived with Apple’s new operating systems.

Developed by brothers Perjan and Krist Duro, the iPhone app received a design overhaul to combine with the release of iOS 15, a new merge tool with new categories built with SwiftUI, bulk edit feature, CSV Import toll, SF Symbols 3 support, custom app icons, and improved accessibility features.

For its iPadOS version, there’s a new XL widget, Quick Note support, new keyboard commands, and navigation, improved Drag and Drop and pointer support, as well as a merge tool, bulk edit feature, and CSV Import toll.

MoneyCoach for the Apple Watch is also receiving support for the Always-On Display, an all-new design, SF Symbols 3 support, improved accessibility, new SwiftUI animations, and searchable lists.

The app will also be updated to take advantage of all the new macOS Monterey features but as the operating system will take a bit longer to launch, all of the new features will come at a later date.

According to the developers, MoneyCoach is designed to help you create healthy financial habits that reduce your financial stress, increase your financial knowledge, and develop your financial skills. It’s been featured multiple times on the App Store and also showcased during the WWDC20 keynote.

The app is free to start but requires a subscription to take advantage of all the premium features, as syncing your data between all devices, create unlimited budgets, multi-currency support, create unlimited account, incognito mode, and more.

You can subscribe monthly for $9.99 or subscribe yearly for $59.99. To unlock all premium features, it’s possible to be a lifetime Premium for $129.99.

Download it here on the App Store.

