Apple headset on sale 2H 2022; Apple Glasses ‘after 2023’ – supply chain report

A new supply chain report suggests that the first Apple headset will go on sale in the second half of 2022, while the separate consumer-friendly product widely dubbed Apple Glasses won’t be available until “after 2023.”

The Apple headset – which is expected to be a very expensive product aimed at developers and enterprise – is said to have completed the second phase of prototype testing …

Digitimes carries the report.

After Apple released the iPhone 13, it was criticized for nothing new, but the next generation of products that Apple regarded as a secret weapon is expected to appear in 2022. The supply chain revealed that Apple’s first AR headset has completed P2 (the second phase of prototype testing), and is expected to be mass-produced in the second quarter of 2022 and is expected to come out in the second half of the year […] According to the supply chain, Apple’s AR headset has already completed one P2, and will enter the EVT (Engineering Verification Test) stage before entering mass production. It is expected to be on the market in the second half of 2022. The supply chain pointed out that Apple’s AR headset plans 2 products, one is a high-end model, positioned as a commercial product, containing a camera and a laser optical sensor, weighing about 100-110 grams, and using a 5-nanometer process chip. It still needs to be connected to the iPhone via Bluetooth, and the frame part will be made of high-strength, lightweight magnesium alloy material containing trace rare earth elements. The industry speculates that due to its relatively high cost of components and initial scale, the price may rise to more than US$2,000. Therefore, Apple positions it as an industrial product, with an estimated annual shipment scale of 2 million to 250 Wantai, as for another AR product aimed at the general public, the design has not yet been finalized, and it is estimated that mass production will be on the market after 2023.

The report suggests that Apple has been struggling to finalize the design, trying to balance the company’s vision for the product with the realities of what is currently possible. In particular, Apple is said to have had concerns about heat dissipation, weight, and battery life.

Back in March, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted sometime in 2022 for the first headset, but didn’t believe we’d see Apple Glasses until 2025.

