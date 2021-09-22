Deals: MagSafe Duo falls to new low of $97, Apple white Magic Keyboards from $257, more

Wednesday’s best deals are now up for the taking, headlined by a new all-time low on the MagSafe Duo at $97. That’s alongside Apple’s white Magic Keyboards for M1 iPad Pros from $257 and these elago Nintendo-inspired Apple TV cases from $14. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low arrives on MagSafe Duo

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $97. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the best discount that we’ve tracked to date at 25% off. That beats our previous mention by $13 and is $3 below the previous all-time low.

Delivering a 2-in-1 design for charging your existing iPhone 12 or upcoming iPhone 13 at 15W alongside an integrated Apple Watch puck, Apple’s MagSafe Duo sports a unique folding form-factor. It can spread out on a nightstand to refuel gear over night, as well as fold into a more portable offering, too. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s white Magic Keyboards for M1 iPad Pros on sale from $257

Amazon is now offering some of the very first discounts on Apple’s new White Magic Keyboards for the latest M1 iPad Pros headlined by the 12.9-inch model at $330. Down from $349, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount to date at $19 off and a rare chance to save. The 11-inch model is also on sale from $257.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. The most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Bring some SNES stylings to your Apple TV 4K

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting its T4 Retro Apple TV 4K Case to $21. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts since launching at the beginning of the year and a new all-time low. Bringing a uniquely retro design to your Apple TV 4K, this elago cover is designed to imbue the streaming media player with some Super Nintendo vibes. Made of a soft silicone, it won’t scratch your device either and has an opening around back for plugging in all of the cables.

Save $40 on Apple’s new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery

After shipping delays have started to set in, you can still score Apple’s all-new iPad mini 2021 with launch day delivery on sale. Dropping to $459 for the 64GB model in all four colors, you’re saving $40 from the going rate on Amazon while marking the best discount yet.

The latest iteration of the iPad mini arrives with the same full-screen edge-to-edge display that we’ve come to expect from all of the other recent iPads, just in an even more compact package. Its 8.3-inch display packs Touch ID into the power button and now comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside up to 256GB of storage, there’s also the added perk of 5G connectivity on select models and Apple Pencil 2 support to round out the package.

