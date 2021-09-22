StoreKit 2 with updates to in-app purchases and subscriptions now available for developers

Apple has reminded developers that StoreKit 2 is now available as part of iOS 15 and the other newly updated Apple platforms. StoreKit 2 improves the way in-app purchases and subscriptions work in apps. Apple has also updated the App Store Server API and added real-time notifications for developers to see purchases as they happen.

StoreKit 2 uses the latest enhancements to the Swift programming language and introduces new APIs that ensure developers get the most up-to-date information about their app. StoreKit 2 also makes purchases more secure by cryptographically signing them. Users will love that StoreKit 2 allows them to easily request refunds and manage their individual app subscriptions.

Apple’s new App Store server API helps developers resolve purchase issues. Developers can see a history of a user’s in-app purchases and see the status of their subscription.

Lastly, App Store server notifications let developers get subscription expiration, offer redemption, and refund notifications.

These new features are part of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8, meaning they are available for developers to take advantage of now.

