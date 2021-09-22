WhatsApp for iOS to introduce iMessage-like group icon editor

WhatsApp for iOS is working to introduce an iMessage-like group icon editor. With that, administrators won’t have to choose a photo or leave the default blank cover.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta version 2.21.190.11 is rolling this new group icon editor that will allow you to generate an icon by choosing a background color and an emoji, or sticker.

If you’re running the beta version of WhatsApp, just follow these steps:

Open Group Info and tap the camera icon to change the group icon;

If you see a new option called “Emoji & Stickers,” it means you can start using this feature.

Now, if the option isn’t appearing in your account, it might take a while for WhatsApp to roll it out to more beta testers. In the future, the app will release this feature to all users. Take a look at this function:

Recently, the company launched end-to-end encrypted cloud backups for iOS and Android. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the news in a Facebook post:

We’re adding another layer of privacy and security to WhatsApp: an end-to-end encryption option for the backups people choose to store in Google Drive or iCloud. WhatsApp is the first global messaging service at this scale to offer end-to-end encrypted messaging and backups, and getting there was a really hard technical challenge that required an entirely new framework for key storage and cloud storage across operating systems.

What do you think about this new group icon editor that resembles iMessage? Tell us in the comment section below.

