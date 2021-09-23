iOS 15: Here’s everything new in FaceTime

FaceTime is one of the key apps receiving a lot of love from Apple in iOS 15. With the new operating system now available for iPhone users, people are able to join the conversation with friends on Android and Windows, and so much more. Here’s everything new in FaceTime.

With iOS 15, FaceTime received Spatial audio support. In fact, this technology received lots of attention from Apple. With Apple Music, for example, the company is focusing more on Dolby Atmos with Spatial audio rather than Lossless audio quality.

With Spatial Audio on FaceTime, Apple says it creates a “sound field that helps conversations flow as easily as they do face to face.” Unfortunately, this feature is only available on iPhones with the A12 Bionic or later, as known as iPhone XR/XS or later.

Another function only available for these newer iPhones is Portrait mode in calls. With this on, you can blur your background and put the focus on yourself. It works exactly as it does on the Camera app.

Two features I enjoyed trying were Voice Isolation mode and Wide Spectrum mode. Both of these features work similarly to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode on the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max.

With the first one active, it really isolates your voice from all the other noises, while in the Wide Spectrum mode, you can hear literally anything that’s happening in your friend’s surroundings.

In iOS 15, FaceTime is also receiving the Grid view feature. When in a Group FaceTime call, the user can put all people in the conversation in the same-size tiles. The current speaker will be highlighted so it’s easy to know who’s talking. Grid view enables you to see up to six faces in the grid at a time.

FaceTime link is another groundbreaking feature. You can use it to invite friends into a FaceTime call with a web link. Also, there’s Join FaceTime on the web, so friends who don’t have an Apple device can join on the web for one-on-one and Group FaceTime calls right from their browser instantly, with no login necessary.

Here’s what else coming to FaceTime on iOS 15:

Mute alerts: When you speak and your mic is muted, the iPhone will warn you and you’ll be able to tap the alert to quickly unmute and make sure your voice is heard.

It's possible to use optical zoom control for the back camera for the first time.

SharePlay is a new experience coming to FaceTime with iOS 15.1

Delayed from the iOS 15 release, Apple is working to launch SharePlay with iOS 15.1. This feature will let users watch TV shows, listen to songs, and more together. Here’s everything coming with the SharePlay feature:

Watch together: Bring TV shows and movies to your FaceTime call

Bring TV shows and movies to your FaceTime call Listen together: Share music with friends

Share music with friends Shared music queue: When listening together, anyone in the call can add songs to the shared queue

When listening together, anyone in the call can add songs to the shared queue Share your screen: Bring web pages, app, and more into your conversation

Bring web pages, app, and more into your conversation Synced playback: Pause, rewind, fast-forward, or jump to a different scene while in perfect sync with everyone else

Pause, rewind, fast-forward, or jump to a different scene while in perfect sync with everyone else Smart volume: Dynamically responsive volume controls automatically adjust audio so you can hear your friends even during a loud scene or climactic chorus

Dynamically responsive volume controls automatically adjust audio so you can hear your friends even during a loud scene or climactic chorus Multiple device support: Connect over FaceTime on the iPhone while watching video on the Apple TV or listening to music on the HomePod

Connect over FaceTime on the iPhone while watching video on the Apple TV or listening to music on the HomePod Connect through audio, video, and text: Access the group’s Message thread right from the FaceTime controls and choose the mode of communication that matches the moment

These are all the features available on FaceTime with iOS 15. What do you think about them? Tell us in the comment section below.

