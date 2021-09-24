Apple TV+ adds three classic Fraggle Rock specials ahead of original series reboot next year

As part of an exclusive deal to become the streaming home for all things Fraggle Rock, Apple TV+ began streaming the four original seasons of the show last year. Today, in celebration of Jim Henson’s posthumous 85th birthday, the service is also now streaming three classic specials.

The three new specials now available on Apple TV+ are ‘Down at Fraggle Rock’, ‘Doozer Music’, and ‘Fraggle Songs’. In particular, fans of the franchise will enjoy reliving ‘Down at Fraggle Rock’ which is a one hour special revealing the behind of scenes of the series’ production, hosted by Jim Henson himself.

These new specials can be found in the Bonus Content section of the Fraggle Rock show in the Apple TV app.

In addition to the classic episodes, Apple TV+ also released a new series of shorts called Fraggle Rock: Rock On last year, which were filmed during the pandemic and shot on iPhones against makedo green screen sets.

Fraggle Rock represents a large proportion of Apple TV+’s back catalog offering, as the service mostly focuses on newly produced originals.

A full series reboot of Fraggle Rock was ordered by Apple last year and is expected to premiere in 2022, after filming in Calgary, Canada recently completed. The classic creatures (Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt) will feature in brand new stories in full-length episodes, with the backing of full production teams and set design.

