Apple Design Award-winner rhythm game ‘Thumper’ arriving on Apple Arcade on Oct 1

- Sep. 29th 2021 6:54 am PT

The popular high-intensity rhythm game and Apple Design Award-winner, Thumper: Pocket Edition is landing on Apple Arcade this Friday, October 1.

First spotted by Engadget, Apple listed Thumper: Pocket Edition as the next big title coming to its gaming service.

Selling for $4.99 on the App Store, Thumper is almost sure to be a hit on Apple Arcade. After first landing back in 2017, the hit rhythm game won an Apple Editors’ Choice Award and Apple Design Award. Here’s how Apple describes it:

Thumper: Pocket Edition is utterly mesmerizing. It’s a brutal test of reaction time and an awe-inspiring dive into kaleidoscopic dreamscapes. Or, perhaps more accurately, into nightmares. The music and sound effects swell and pound with ominous tension, making this blistering sprint through light and writhing shapes feel like a vital struggle for survival. Music games rarely squeeze your emotions in such a menacing grip.

You can head to the Apple Arcade tab in the App Store to register to automatically download Thumper as soon as it’s available on October 1, just tap the “Get” button here.

