Instagram changes Close Friends to ‘Selected People’ in new test

Instagram today announced a new test for its Stories function. Starting today, Close Friends will be called Selected People and will let users select exactly who can see some of their Stories for 24 hours.

This feature will start as an exclusive test in Brazil, and it’s unclear when it will launch for all users or open its tests for more countries.

It’s important to note that Selected Stories is just a variation of Close Friends, and it’s different from the feature reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi discovered that’s called “Exclusive Stories.” This one will be for content creators to charge for its content, something similar to what Twitter has been doing with its Super Follows function.

Instagram Stories has become the place to express yourself and share your daily moments. And, sometimes, people don’t want to share the same content with everybody. The ability to select different groups of people to share Stories was already something our community was asking for a while.

With the Selected People test, it will work similar to the Close Friends list, except you can uncheck some users of your Close Friends list to see a post. Here’s how it’s going to work:

When creating a Story, tap to open the Share button

Choose “Selected People” to see all profiles that can see your Story

Change who can see your Story by selecting or unchecking profiles

Your list will keep unchanged until it’s edited again

Before, with the ‘Close Friends’ feature, people could only share Stories with the same list of friends without being able to edit it. With this test, you’ll be able to add, remove, or keep people on your list with different Stories.

