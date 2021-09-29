iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge faster than its predecessor

As the days pass by, we’re able to learn more about the new iPhone 13 lineup. Recently, we discovered how durable the new iPhone 13 Pro Max is, its camera quality, as well as everything about its repairability, and new display.

Now, ChargerLAB claims that the new iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge faster than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to a video published on the ChargerLab YouTube channel, when using different 30W chargers – or even with higher capability – the iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of fast-charging at up to 27W.

During the video, ChargerLab shows that the newer iPhone can’t handle 27W of power all the time, although it’s fair to say it can charge a bit faster than its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which can charge at up 22W speed maximum with a 30W charger.

Apple still says that all the iPhones can be fast-charged with 50 percent battery in around 30 minutes. After that, it can take up to one hour to finish charging.

Since the test from ChargerLAB was conducted only with the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it’s unclear whether all of the iPhone 13 lineup can handle charging up to 27W.

This is the second year that Apple hasn’t included a power brick in the iPhone box, but you still can get a 30W USB-C power adapter for $49, which also charges the MacBook Air. Otherwise, Apple recommends its 20W power adapter for iPhones and iPad, which costs $19. Don’t forget you need to use the USB-C to Lightning cable that comes with the iPhone.

You can check the full test in the video below with all different chargers:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: