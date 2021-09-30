Apple TV+ continues streak of big-budget movie deals, lands film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt

Apple has landed yet another big-budget movie package for its Apple TV+ streaming service. Directed and written by Jon Watts, best known for directing the Spider-Man movies, the as-yet-untitled movie will star George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

As reported by Deadline, the film will get a theatrical release before streaming on Apple TV+. The exact price of the package was not disclosed, but it was likely in the hundreds of millions given Apple’s bid faced off against interest from Netflix, Amazon, Sony, Lionsgate and other studios.

Apple TV+ was always imagined as an original TV and movie service but out of the gate the movie pipeline seemed somewhat sparse, perhaps featuring a handful of documentaries and two or three blockbusters annually.

Following success of the Tom Hanks war movie Greyhound in July 2020, Apple has notably ramped up its original film ambitions. In April, Apple hired WarnerMedia executive Jessie Henderson to help manage the expansion of its film lineup.

Recently, The Information reported that Apple plans to ramp up TV+ content output significantly in 2022, releasing a new original series or film each and every week. This compares to about 35 original releases in 2020, and 40 in 2021.

In addition to the dozens of TV projects in production and development, Apple’s movie slates includes big names like Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, ‘Emancipation’ starring Will Smith, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds musical ‘Spirited’, a Chris Evans and Scarlette Johansson pairing in romantic adventure ‘Ghosted’, ‘Raymond and Ray’ headlined by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, Ridley Scott’s ‘Kitbag’, Julianne Moore thriller ‘Sharper’, Jake Gyllenhaal-led ‘Snow Blind’, and ensemble casts of stars in ‘Argylle’ and ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’.

