Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to hit stores in mid-October

Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at Apple’s September special event along with the iPhone 13 lineup and the new iPad models. However, unlike its siblings, Apple Watch Series 7 is not available to customers – and there’s no word from Apple on when it will be. According to Jon Prosser, the next-generation Apple Watch is expected to hit stores in October.

Prosser shared a report on Tuesday based on “multiple sources familiar with the release” who told him that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be released to customers in mid-October. The Apple blogger also said that pre-orders could begin “as early as next week.”

According to multiple sources familiar with the release, we’re hearing that pre-orders could happen as early as next week, with shipping happening mid-October. Apple has begun informing the press to expect “more information in the coming weeks” regarding review units, but from what I understand, they were not given an exact date for pre-orders or launch just yet.

During the September keynote, Apple didn’t say exactly when the Apple Watch Series 7 will hit stores. Instead, the company has been saying that it will be available “later this fall” and “by the end of the year,” as seen on Apple’s website. As fall ends on December 21, it’s almost impossible to predict when Series 7 will be officially released.

Interestingly, Apple’s partner Hermès seems to corroborate Prosser’s leak. The company, which will once again offer its own custom Apple Watch models, told a customer that Series 7 pre-orders will begin on October 8, 2021. It’s unclear whether this is a legitimate answer, but it matches the schedule reported by Prosser.

Apple Watch Series 7 features a refreshed design and a larger display in both models, but no new processor or health sensors. There’s a mystery surrounding this year’s Apple Watch, as many rumors pointed to it having a new flat design that ended up not happening.

