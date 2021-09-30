Clubhouse now lets users record streamings, share clips, more

After all the buzz of its pre-launch, Clubhouse is still releasing new tools for users who still want to engage with its community. The app is introducing Universal Search, Clips, Replay, and Spatial Audio.

One of the things users weren’t able to do until now is search for rooms on Clubhouse. According to a blog post, it’s now possible to use Universal Search to discover people, clubs, live rooms, and future events. The function is now available for iOS and Android users and is located within the Explore tab.

Another feature that is not even available with Twitter Spaces yet is Replays. With this function, users can record live streaming, and then people can listen to it. Replays will be available in the coming weeks and will make it “trivially easy to create great audio content, get discovered by others, and grow your audience over time.”

Not only that, Clubhouse announced another feature called Clips. Currently in beta, any user will be able to share 30-second clips of public rooms, so more people can discover and join the club. Here’s how Clubhouse says this feature will work:

When you start a room, you can choose whether you want clips enabled. They’ll be on by default for open/public rooms, and you can toggle them off anytime. They are not available for private, social or club rooms.

If you’ve enabled Clips, people will see a new icon (✄), which they can tap anytime to grab a Clip of the past 30 seconds. This lets them share a preview of your room with others, or capture an incredible moment that just happened.

People can share Clips of your show to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, iMessage, or WhatsApp — and even save them to their camera rolls for quick editing first.

Last but not least, after launching Spatial Audio support for iOS devices, Clubhouse is now expanding it to its Android audience.

Spatial Audio has been even cooler than we expected. From musical performances to storytelling rooms, to debates, it has really improved the experience on Clubhouse… so now we’re rolling it out to everyone. Huzzah!

If you’re interested, you can download Clubhouse on the App Store here.

✨ lots of new news in this video ✨ ✂ CLIPS is in beta

🔎 SEARCH rolling out now

▶️ REPLAYS coming soon and stay tuned for our entire eng & design team moving to LA to formally pursue voice acting pic.twitter.com/bUTabb9TDO — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) September 30, 2021

