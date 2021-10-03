Alleged images show our first look at the Apple Watch Series 7 in the wild

While the Apple Watch Series 7 was announced last month alongside the the iPhone 13, we’re still waiting on an official release date from Apple. As rumors indicate that the Apple Watch Series 7 could be ready for pre-order as soon as next week, new images posted to Facebook allegedly show our first real-world look at the new design.

While the Apple Watch does not feature the oft-rumored flat-edged design, it does feature a significantly larger display. Apple says that it has reduced the size of the bezels by 40%, allowing for almost 20% more screen area than the Apple Watch Series 6 and 50% more screen area than the Series 3.

These images were allegedly posted to a Facebook group for “Apple Watch enthusiasts” by someone claiming to work for a carrier and was involved in testing. The images were eventually taken down from the Facebook group and then obtained by MacRumors.

The images offer an alleged real-world look at the Apple Watch Series 7, but we’d treat them with some skepticism as there’s no way to verify their authenticity. Nonetheless, you can see the larger display and the full-size on-screen keyboard.

If legit, these images offer our first look at the Apple Watch Series 7 outside of Apple’s marketing and promotional materials. It was recently reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will hit stores sometime in October, with pre-orders potentially starting as soon as October 8. Apple has only promised that the Series 7 will be available sometime this fall.

What do you think of these Apple Watch Series 7 images? Do you plan on ordering one? Let us know down in the comments.

