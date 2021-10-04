WhatsApp for iOS working to improve voice message player

After releasing different playback speeds for audio messages, WhatsApp is now working on a global voice message player for its app.

According to always reliable WABetaInfo, the global voice message player “allows listening to voice messages when you leave chats. It’s called global because it’s pinned to the top of the application. It’s always visible when you open any section of the app and it’s possible to pause and dismiss the voice message at any time.”

This feature will benefit people who send and listen to long audio messages, with that, you’ll be able to listen to the message while still writing to other users on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo says this function is still under development, so it’s not available for the public or even for beta testers, who will need to wait a bit more to try this feature.

Recently, WhatsApp started letting beta testers try new functions with the Disappearing Messages feature. According to WABetaInfo, the app lets you choose between different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Here’s how WhatsApp says this feature works:

Make messages in this chat disappear For more privacy and storage, all new messages will disappear from this chat for everyone after the selected duration. Anyone in the chat can change this setting.

It’ll be also possible to enable “Default Message Timer” within WhatsApp Privacy Settings. With that, all new chats will start with the disappearing messages option enabled for the selected duration, as noted by WABetaInfo.

What do you think about this global voice message player for WhatsApp? Are you excited to try it? Tell us in the comment section below.

