WhatsApp for iOS readying Disappearing Messages feature and redesigned chat bubbles

WhatsApp for iOS just released version 2.21.200.11 update to beta users. With that, users not only will users see redesigned chat bubbles redesign but even more about how the Disappearing Messages feature will work.

According to always reliable WABetaInfo, this new beta is rolling out for public testers and brings some interesting new changes for WhatsApp. For example, we have already covered the new colors of the redesigned chat bubbles. Now, WABetaInfo gives us a closer look at this.

Comparing the old chat bubble with the new one, you see see rounded, larger, and more colorful chat bubbles. The publication also shares the exact color of the old and new chat bubbles:

Old light bubble color: #E1F6CA New light bubble color: #E2FDD5 Old dark bubble color: #295F60 New dark bubble color: #204F46

Not only that, but WhatsApp is also rolling out useful tools to manage disappearing messages. According to WABetaInfo, the app now lets you choose between different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

Here’s how WhatsApp describes how this feature works:

Make messages in this chat disappear For more privacy and storage, all new messages will disappear from this chat for everyone after the selected duration. Anyone in the chat can change this setting.

It’ll be also possible to enable “Default Message Timer” within WhatsApp Privacy Settings. With that, all new chats will start with the disappearing messages option enabled for the selected duration, as noted by WABetaInfo.

All of these features are currently in beta but will probably not take long for WhatsApp to start rolling out them to all users. Another thing users are eager for the app to launch is multi-device support as well as the ability to migrate the chat from iOS to Android and vice-versa.

What do you think about these features? Tell us in the comment section below.

