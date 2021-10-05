Apple says Safari Bookmarks are now end-to-end encrypted [U]

Update 10/05: After the press started reporting that Safari Bookmarks were end-to-end encrypted, Apple updated its iCloud security overview page once again saying Bookmarks are currently “in transit & or server.”

It has been almost a month since iOS 15 was released, and there are still things we are discovering about the system. For example, recently, 9to5Mac covered that you can review Apple’s own apps. Now, it appears that Safari Bookmarks are finally end-to-end encrypted.

As noted by a Reddit user, Safari Bookmarks are now listed as end-to-end encrypted on Apple’s iCloud security overview. SoleSolace writes:

“Previously, only Safari History and iCloud Tabs were. The update was between September 19 and September 25 (presumably with the iOS 15 release). They also no longer specifically call out which iOS version is required for each individual service to be end-to-end encrypted. So, I’m curious if bookmark syncing works between iOS 15 and either iOS 14 or Safari 14 on macOS.“

On the iCloud security overview page, you can see that Safari Bookmarks join Apple Card transactions, health data, home data, keychain, Maps favorites, Memoji, Messages in iCloud, payment information, QuickType Keyboard learned vocabulary, and more as end-to-end encrypted.

According to Apple, there are still a few features that are currently not end-to-end encrypted such as backup, Calendars, Contacts, iCloud Drive, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Siri Shortcuts, Voice Memos, and Wallet passes.

It’s unclear when Apple will make all of these other features end-to-end encrypted. At least, we now know that Safari Bookmarks are.

