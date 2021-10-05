iPhone 13 Pro Max outlasts Samsung Galaxy S21 by 2.5 hours in comprehensive battery test

Image by PhoneBuff

Apple says the iPhone 13 lineup includes better battery life than ever with the longest life coming with the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Max. Now the latter has been put to the test against Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and not only beat it but also proved to be the longest-lasting smartphone tested by PhoneBuff.

At the iPhone 13 event, Apple said the 13 and 13 Pro Max offer 2.5 hours longer battery life than the 12 and 12 Pro Max. And notably, for the 13 Pro Max, that’s with the addition of the 120Hz ProMotion display.

While the Samsung Galaxy S21 does have a very slightly larger 6.8-inch display (and touch greater resolution) compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, it’s impressive what Apple’s been able to pull off as the latest, largest iPhone features a 4352 mAh battery compared to the S21’s 5000 mAh capacity.

In the end, PhoneBuff was very impressed with the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s battery performance as it outlasted Samsung’s flagship by 2.5 hours and also became the all-time champ compared to all of the smartphones he’s previously tested. No doubt another big win for Apple thanks to the finely tuned integration between hardware and software.

Check out the full battery test below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: