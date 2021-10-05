PureVPN offers secure and fast experience with new iPad optimized and M1 Mac supported apps

PureVPN has built a strong reputation as one of the best VPN services with more than 3 million customers and growing. And beyond features like pioneering always-on third-party audits that have earned customers’ trust around the world, PureVPN is dedicated to constant development. The latest improvement is new updates to give iOS and Mac users the best possible experience with fully native apps that feature M1 Mac support and iPad optimization. Read on for a closer look at everything you get with PureVPN’s latest software that runs from under $3/month.

PureVPN holds the importance of creating native iOS and Mac apps to the fullest extent as a key principle. And with its latest apps, that belief has come to life with features like:

Support for M1 Macs

Customization for whether PureVPN shows in the macOS Dock

iOS app including optimization for iPad

Dark and light themes triggered by iOS/macOS system setting

Along with all that, the latest PureVPN features include an improved kill switch and auto-redial so no packets are ever leaked, upgraded auto protocol selection that eliminates unstable connections, refined dedicated IP connection and IP release for total protection, advanced troubleshooting, IKEv2 protocol for Mac/OpenVPN protocol in iOS, and much more.

PureVPN uses military-grade AES 256 encryption to give you total security, privacy, and the flexibility to bypass internet restrictions. And it’s easy to use across devices beyond Mac, iPhone, and iPad like Windows, Android, Linux, and more.

More great features include support for 10 multi-logins making it a viable option for families, a worldwide network of 6,500 servers for powerful performance, and 24/7 support. There’s also the option to add advanced tools like dedicated IP, port forwarding, DDoS protection, and more.

Plans go from under $3/month when paying upfront for a 2-year subscription and there are also 1-year and 1-month plans. And no matter what option you pick, PureVPN gives everyone a risk-free 31-day trial.

