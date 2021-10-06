Twitter will now warn you before you participate in a conversation that could get heated

In its battle to add more “social privacy” upgrades to its platform and make Twitter a better place, the blue bird company announced a new feature they’re testing that will let people know whether they’re about to engage with a conversation that can lift everyone’s spirit, or if it could get ‘intense.’

In a tweet, Twitter Support questions: “Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in?” For which, the account continues: “We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense.”

This feature is a “work in progress” as the company will try to learn how to better support healthy conversation. A few months ago, for example, researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Twitter was planning some different labels according to people’s tweets.

Now, this “Heats up” prompt, although it doesn’t have the same proposition, will let users know in what kind of conversation they’re getting into. Here’s what the prompt will say:

Let’s look out for each other Our values make Twitter better. 1. Remember the human: Communicating with respect makes Twitter better 2. Facts matter: Checking the facts help everyone 3. Diverse perspectives have value: Discovering new perspectives can strengthen your own.

It’s unclear how many people are currently in this test and when people will start seeing this “Heat Up” prompt.

Apart from that, Twitter is also planning some other “social privacy” upgrades, such as:

Archived tweets: The company is considering the ability of hiding posts after 30, 60, and 90 days, or hiding tweets after a full year. This product doesn’t have a launch date and is still in the concept phase;

The company is considering the ability of hiding posts after 30, 60, and 90 days, or hiding tweets after a full year. This product doesn’t have a launch date and is still in the concept phase; Hiding tweets you’ve liked: No more people seeing what you liked. Users will soon be able to set who can see which tweets they’ve liked, although there is no timeline for testing this feature;

No more people seeing what you liked. Users will soon be able to set who can see which tweets they’ve liked, although there is no timeline for testing this feature; Leaving conversations: Users will be given the option to remove themselves from a public conversation on Twitter. Tests will start before the end of 2021.

What do you think about this new feature of Twitter? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

