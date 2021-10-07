App Store Connect updated with new transaction metrics in App Analytics

Apple today announced a minor update to App Store Connect, which now features new transaction metrics in App Analytics — a platform that lets developers measure the sales performance of their apps available on the App Store.

For those unfamiliar, App Store Connect is the platform used by developers to upload and manage App Store applications. There, developers can also check App Analytics to get an insight into how their apps are being used. This includes data such as first-time downloads, engagement, conversion rate, usage by territory, and more.

With today’s update, Apple has added the numbers for redownloads, proceeds, pre-orders, and updates. Here’s what the company says:

App Analytics in App Store Connect helps you see how people discover and engage with your app. Now you can view powerful new transaction metrics, including redownloads, total downloads, proceeds, pre-orders, and updates. Each metric can be displayed by territory, source type, device, and more, helping you understand what drives your app’s growth and success. In addition, as of September 20, 2021, all sales metrics include data from Apple School Manager and Apple Business Manager, and from devices running iOS 7, macOS 10.14, tvOS 8, and earlier.

More details about App Analytics updates can be found on the Apple Developer website.

