App Store Connect now requires additional banking information from developers

Apple published some news regarding App Store Connect. Starting October 22, 2021, developers will have to provide additional banking information.

Due to changes in local regulations, the bank account holder’s address is now required if you have bank account information in App Store Connect.

Account-Holders, Admins, and Finance roles can now provide a valid address in the Agreements, Tax, and Banking section. Users must update these pieces of information until October 22 in order to avoid a potential interruption of payments.

Here’s how to edit your existing bank information:

From the home page, click Agreements, Tax, and Banking. From the top navigation, click Banking. Click the name of the bank account you want to edit. Edit the desired fields and select the box next to “I have read and agree to the statement above.” Click Save.

Through App Store Connect, you can also add new banking information or change bank accounts.

In July, App Store Connect received a new “Tax Category” to assign taxes for different content and regions. At that time, Apple pointed out:

Now App Store Connect provides the ability to assign tax categories to your apps and in-app purchases. These categories are based on your app’s content (for example, videos, books, or news publications) and determine which tax regulations apply in each territory, allowing Apple to administer tax for you at specific rates.

If you want to learn more about this additional banking information required, click here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: