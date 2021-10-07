Apple seeds watchOS 8.1 beta 3 to all developers [U]

Update: watchOS 8.1 beta 3 is now available to public beta testers as well.

One week after releasing watchOS 8.1 beta 2, Apple is now seeding the third beta of watchOS 8.1 to developers. Here’s everything new with it.

Today’s build is 19R5559e. Different from iOS 15.1 beta that brings SharePlay support, among other features delayed from the iOS 15 initial release, watchOS 8.1 mostly brings improvements and bug fixes.

Even though, with watchOS 8, Apple brought a redesigned Weather app, two new Watch Faces, and included new built-in applications that take advantage of the always-on display used on the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 6, and not yet launched Series 7. There is also a new way for developers to tap into the always-on display.

Here’s what else is with watchOS 8, which launched about a month ago:

There’s a new version of the Breathe app, now called Mindfulness;

Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking;

Photos app overhauled with featured highlights and memories;

Photos can now be shared from the watch with Messages and Mail on watchOS 8;

Scribble now lets you include emoji in handwritten messages;

App shelf in iMessage includes image search and quick access to photos;

Find My now includes items (including AirTags);

Weather includes next hour precipitation;

Apple Watch can do multiple timers for the first time;

Tips is now available on the Apple Watch;

Music can be shared from Apple Watch over Messages.

There’s more coming with the Apple Watch Series 7, which pre-orders start this Friday, October 8. With the new Apple Watch, Apple is bringing new Watch Faces and redesigned apps thanks to a larger screen.

If you want to learn how to install the beta version of watchOS 8.1 beta, click here. You can find our full roundup on the upcoming Apple Watch operating system here.

Did you find anything new in watchOS 8.1 beta 3? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: